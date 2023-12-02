Search
UAW rejects tentative agreement with Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis. (photo provided)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The tentative contract between the United Auto Workers Local 933 and Allison Transmission in Speedway has been rejected.

An online post by Allison Transmission says that UAW Local 933 announced that its membership rejected the temporary agreement in a vote on Friday.

The vote total and result have not been shared yet.

The post further states that while the agreement was rejected, it will remain working while both parties continue negotiations.

The company originally announced the tentative four-year agreement on Nov. 22.

Before then, the UAW Local 933 members had been working under the terms of an expired collective bargaining agreement since Nov. 15.

Around 1,500 members of the UAW Local 933 work at the Allison Transmission plant in Speedway.

News 8 has reached out to the union for more information.

