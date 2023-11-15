Search
Strike averted at Allison Transmission in Speedway

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local United Auto Workers union members will not go on strike Wednesday after reaching a last-minute deal with Allison Transmission in Speedway.

Negotiations between UAW Local 933 and Allison Transmission went past midnight when the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire, but the two sides ended talks by extending the current agreement, a union representative told News 8.

Both organizations are working on a more permanent solution.

About 1,700 members of UAW Local 933 were prepared to walk off the job at midnight if a deal couldn’t be reached.

Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission manufactures automatic transmissions and the eGen family of electric hybrids and fully electric e-Axles.

