American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights through at least the middle of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – American Airlines said anyone who has booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

The company said it projects between 50 and 80 flight cancelations a day and dropped 120 flights on Saturday alone.

American Airlines said unprecedented weather to hubs are among the reasons for the cancellations, specifically in the first few weeks of June.

Spokesperson Shannon Gilson mentioned the flight cancelations will be spread throughout its system to minimize impact in a single area.

“That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July,” Gilson added.

Indianapolis International Airport is not affected by the cancellations with no American Airline flights cancelled at the time of publishing this article.