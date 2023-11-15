Anderson police seeking help finding suspects in 2021 New Year’s Eve homicide

Devin Swain. Swain was shot and killed during a home invasion in Anderson on Dec. 31, 2021. Police say they are still searching for the three men who broke into the home and killed him. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is seeking help in finding three males who police say are responsible for a 2021 homicide.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Devin Swain was killed by the men during a home invasion in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court.

Police say three black males broke into the house armed with guns, and then shot and killed Swain.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the three males is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).