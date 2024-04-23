Animal health company dubs April 23 as first ‘National Parvo Awareness Day’

A dog pictured beside a "Parvo is Poop" sign on Friday, March 22, 2024 in Dallas. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Elanco Animal Health)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana-based pharmaceutical company is launching a new effort to protect pets.

Elanco announced it was teaming up with the Humane Society for Hamilton County to declare Tuesday the first National Parvo Awareness Day.

They picked April to get ahead of parvo season, which company officials say in the spring and summer.

The animal health giant’s research shows about 44% of pet owners know about the disease. Earlier this year the company launched its “Parvo is Poop“ campaign to bring awareness year-round.

Bobby Modi, executive vice president of U.S Pet Health for Elanco, says the tagline not only describes how it spreads but also what it’s like to fight the disease.

“It’s a real pain in the neck for vet clinics and their staff,” Modi said. “So, we’ve got very funny and provocative images that we’ll put up in clinics, signage, etc. to get parents to take notice.”

According to the company, about 330,000 dogs get parvo every year and about 91% of infected dogs die if untreated. Unvaccinated puppies are the most at risk.

Through the campaigns, the company wants to bring awareness that the disease is carried in dog feces. Common hot spots for Parvo include dog parks, kennels, houses with multiple pets, and food and water bowls.

The disease is highly contagious and can even spread through the hands and clothes of people who treat infected dogs.

Elanco currently produces the only conditionally approved monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease. Modi says they want pet owners to be the first line of defense.

“We need more pet parents to do what we simply say is test, treat, and defeat,” Modi said “Get your puppy tested, go to the veterinarian, ask for the product, and then ultimately, we’ll defeat the virus.”

The company also built a tool for pet owners and vets to track potential outbreaks of the virus in their area.

Modi says to bring your dog to the vet if you notice they are lethargic, are vomiting, have a fever, diarrhea, or have a sudden loss of appetite

Through its campaigns, Elanco has set a goal to save 1 million puppies by 2030.