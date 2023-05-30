Asian American Glen Kwok leads prestigious violin competition in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At only three years old, the executive director of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis Glen Kwok began his journey of success in the world of music.

However, it was his love for the violin that gave him life changing experiences.

He lives in Indianapolis leading one of the world’s greatest music competitions.

“It really has been an incredible part of my life. I’ve always said that through music I’ve literally seen the world,” Kwok said.

He says the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis set the stage in Indiana for some of the world’s greatest musicians.

It takes place every four years showcasing dozens of gifted young violinists.

Kwok credited his parents for putting a spotlight on his abilities, but he says they later discovered something that changed their lives forever.

“There are no professional musicians in my family so when I said that I was going to study music it was a big shock to them. I think they really just wanted me to study it for the discipline, which it provides to children as we know and really for the general joy of it,” Kwok said.

He continued his education at Indiana University where he found a mentor that shaped the course of his career.

“Josef Gingold. He was a distinguished professor at IU and a mentor to me ever since I was 14 years old,” Kwok said.

Gingold also became the artistic founder of the International Violin Competition in 1982 where Kwok now serves as executive director remembering his legacy.

“I said to myself if I would be privileged enough to win this job then I would be able to give back to the music world in the larger sense just a little piece of what Josef Gingold gave to all of us as his students,” Kwok said.

Kwok says that while Indianapolis has become more diverse he stresses: “Regardless of what ethnicity you are, your background people are people and we need to be accepting of everybody. That’s so important as we want to build a loving and accepting society.”

Kwok says Indianapolis has become a role model for other places with competitions.

He said, “It’s been really exciting to see competitions pop up in different parts of the world and look to us for advice on how to be a fantastic competition.”