One-on-one with Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is celebrating women’s history all month long. We spotlight one iconic woman who wears hats in the community. She is making an impact on the Circle City, both on the court and off.

We are talking about former WNBA star and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings. Catchings is the owner of a quaint café nestled in the near north side area of downtown Indianapolis, where you will find carefully crafted teas, flavorful food, and the illustrious owner of Tea’s Me Café. It’s a title she says she is fortunate to have earned.

Catchings says she is blessed. Her blessings includes a stellar WNBA career with the Indiana Fever, a WNBA championship in 2012 with the Fever, numerous All-Star appearances, and several WNBA defensive player of the year.

Accolades, WNBA MVP, and countless other accomplishments. Through it all, Tamika says, the people in Indianapolis are the main reason for her longevity, and why she decided to make the Circle City her permanent home.

She is quoted as saying, “I love the community. I love how people work together. I love what we have been able to do with the community and I love it here.”

Loving it so much that she added to the community by opening her own business. A literal dream that became reality

Giving back to that community is one reason Tamika and her sister started “Catch The Stars,” a nonprofit organization aimed at giving back. The organization is celebrating it’s 20th year of operation.

The values and camaraderie instilled in the organization is something Tamika says she could have utilized when she was young after being born with a hearing disability, but through it all, Tamika says she was able to come out on top. She credits Pat Summit, her University of Tennessee basketball coach, with helping shape her into the woman she is today.

She says she plans to live to the fullest, right here in Indy.