IMPD seeking women to join the force

A badge seen on an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shirt. IMPD is seeking to recruit more women to join the force. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says women make up just 13% of the department.

Some women on the police force want more women to answer the call, while some female officers say that is not enough.

“Women are empathetic,” IMPD Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings explained. “They are much more comfortable showing compassion and patience and communicating. This job is about communicating and talking to people.”

IMPD is planning its 11th annual Women Behind the Badge event on March 23 to show adults it’s possible to become a police officer.

“It’s an opportunity for us to share what it takes to become a police officer in the 21st century,” Commander Ida Williams told News 8. “Ladies that show up can participate, they will get details about the hiring process and also our physical fitness component.

“We will have a station for each component. There will be a push-up station, a sit-up station, and for the (running) process, you have to be able to do a mile and a half in 18 minutes and 56 seconds. They will be able to do all that, and (the) verticle jump. Every component they will be tested on, they will be able to experience.”

This is all part of a nationwide effort known as “30X30,” which aims to increase women in recruitment classes by 30% by 2030.

Williams says IMPD is aware of those who want to join the force but are concerned about being able to start a family. “We have people that want to join IMPD and haven’t yet started a family. We want them to know that we embrace that and they can again be that mother, that sister, or that friend and (still) join our agency,” she said.

Those interested in the Women Behind the Badge event can RSVP by emailing impd_recruiter@indy.gov.