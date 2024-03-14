Celebrating Women’s History: Barbara Boyd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Barbara Boyd is a woman that needs no introduction in Indiana. For more than 25 years she served Hoosiers as a reporter and news anchor in Indianapolis.

Boyd, now in her 90s, recently sat down with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins to discuss her pioneering career.

Pioneering TV reporter and news anchor Barbara Boyd poses for a photo with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins in March 2024. (WISH PHOTO)

In 1969, she began her journey as a pioneering journalist. She made history in the process, becoming the first African American female broadcast journalist in Indiana.

Boyd, whose career goal was to follow in the footsteps of actress Bette Davis, wanted to be a Hollywood star.

She happened to be working as an office manager and picked up a phone call that would make her television dreams come true.

“I said, ‘Well, what’s the nature of the call?’ ‘We’re interviewing black women for television.’ And I very jokingly said, ‘If you’re looking for a star…here I are,” Boyd said.

Hired with no television experience, she quickly honed her skills. Boyd credits her colleagues, community members and photojournalists for helping her along the way.

A few years into her career, she delivered her most famous and most personal piece, reporting from her hospital bed one week after having a mastectomy operation to treat breast cancer.

“Even today, I’ve been retired over 30 years and people still come up to me and say I still remember that story on your breast cancer and thank you,” Boyd said.

Outside of being a pioneer in her career, Boyd was a wife and loving mother — but she says there were times she struggled to fulfill all her roles.

“I asked my kids to do something. When I come back I want the job done. When I got back, I said, ‘Did you do so and so?’ Shirley said, ‘We didn’t have to do that. That’s the nanny.’ I said, ‘I beg your pardon?’ Shirley said, ‘We didn’t have to do that.’ What? For a moment there I lost my kids.”

Pioneering TV reporter and news anchor Barbara Boyd poses for a photo with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. (Provided Photo/Barbara Boyd)

Boyd found her balance, but she wants women in the workforce to learn from her mistake. She says communication and prioritizing is key to a successful work-life balance.

“My husband had to fix dinner. My husband had to take the kids when I was out of town. That has to be an understanding from jump street. Always inform your mate of what your job is like and ask them, ‘Can you deal with that?’ Most importantly, don’t forget the children!” Boyd said.

In 1994, Barbara Boyd hung up the microphone after 25 years on the air and signed off for the last time, but her public profile has remained. She’s kept busy through her community advocacy projects. She’s a long time member of The Links, a member of the board of directors for Indiana’s Children’s Wish Fund, and a long-time volunteer for the United Negro College Fund. (more than 50 years).

“Each one of those organizations have helped me grow some kind of way. It’s great to be number one but you’ve got to give back. You don’t stop at being number one and sit back on your laurels and say, ‘I did that,’” said Boyd.

When looking back on everything she’s accomplished in her career, Boyd told News 8[s Jeremy Jenkins that she is most proud of the impact she’s had on the community she loves.

“When I look at television today, I see black men and women on every station in this city and that makes me proud. Very proud.” said Boyd.