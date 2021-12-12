Local

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site providing step back in time during holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first president to have a decorated Christmas tree in the White House was Indiana’s very own Benjamin Harrison.

Visitors to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to take a step back in time during the holidays while also getting to see a variety of decorations around the home.

Whitney Ball, the events and marketing manager of the site, came on Daybreak on Sunday morning. She talked about what sets the site apart during the holidays, what it offers for kids and the importance of having a significant historical figure like Harrison from Indiana.