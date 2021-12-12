Local

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site providing step back in time during holidays

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first president to have a decorated Christmas tree in the White House was Indiana’s very own Benjamin Harrison.

Visitors to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to take a step back in time during the holidays while also getting to see a variety of decorations around the home.

Whitney Ball, the events and marketing manager of the site, came on Daybreak on Sunday morning. She talked about what sets the site apart during the holidays, what it offers for kids and the importance of having a significant historical figure like Harrison from Indiana.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

National /

Community Link: Improving health status of inner-city neighborhoods

Community Link /

Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday features pancake breakfast, ornament decorating at Victory Field

Local /

Sunny and seasonable Sunday

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.