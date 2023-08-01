Bicyclist dies after crash with Indianapolis police officer

UPDATE: The bicyclist who died after a Monday afternoon crash involving an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Stiger, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist has died after a Monday afternoon crash involving an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer, IMPD said Tuesday morning.

At around 2:15 p.m., officers were sent to the corner of East 10th Street and North LaSalle Street on a report of an accident and possible fatality.

They found an officer assigned to the east district was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of East 10th Street while responding to a domestic disturbance with a possible home invasion.

The officer had the patrol car’s emergency lights and sirens activated and was approaching North LaSalle Street when a vehicle in front of the car attempted to turn left while the officer was passing the car.

The officer moved to avoid hitting the car just as the bicyclist was traveling westbound toward the car.

“They both attempted to avoid each other but collided just past the intersection,” police said Monday.

The officer got out of the car to help the bicyclist until first responders arrived.

The bicyclist, a man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The officer was also taken to a hospital for blood work as required by Indiana law when there is a serious crash.

On Tuesday, police said the bicyclist died “despite life-saving techniques.”

Police had not identified the man killed, or the officer involved.