Blood drive to help those in need, chance to express gratitude to healthcare workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, there is a way to save lives and say thank you to our healthcare heroes.

The Hospital Heroes Blood Drive is being held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds at the 4-H Exhibit Hall and Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This blood drive pays tribute to the healthcare workers who have been through so much during the COVID-19 pandemic but also fills a need.

Currently, the blood supply in Indiana is in a critical state. One donation could save up to three lives.

Donors are asked to bring a personal message of thanks to share with our healthcare heroes – a card or a handwritten message of gratitude as a token of appreciation for healthcare heroes who have been through these trying times.

“The physicians, nurses and every medical professional who worked tirelessly and sacrificed through this pandemic, saving countless lives, deserve a show of gratitude that we can only begin to express on our own,” said Versiti President and CEO Chris Miskel. “We’re asking the community to join us in paying tribute through the gesture of blood donation. I personally extend my deepest thanks to Versiti’s hospital partners – Community Health, Eskanazi Health, IU Health, Franciscan Health, Ascension St. Vincent – these are extraordinary individuals. Let’s thank them together on June 25.”

The Hospital Heroes Blood Drive is being put together by the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indiana 4H Foundation.

Organizers say extra safety precautions will be taken due to COVID-19. There will be temperature checks and people are asked to wear masks. Plus, social distancing and disinfecting will also be a priority.

Organizers are hoping for 100 people to donate and say they still have a lot of openings. If you’re interested in donating, you can sign up here.