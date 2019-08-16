Bloomington farmers market reopening to feature free parking

A banner promotes the Bloomington, Indiana, farmers market. (WISH Photo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — With the planned reopening of the Bloomington Community Farmers Market after a two-week closure due to safety concerns, the city on Thursday said it’s also offering a one-time perk: free parking.

“This week, Market visitors may park for free in the Morton Street parking garage at the corner of 7th and Morton Streets. Drivers should take a ticket upon entering the garage, and bring it to City Hall during Farmers’ Market hours for validation,” a news release said.

Several parking lots near the farmers market will also offer free parking:

  • The West Lot immediately west of City Hall and south of 10th Street.
  • The Showers Red Permit Lot north of City Hall.
  • The Indiana University EM-S lot on Morton Street between Ninth and 10th streets.
  • The grass lot at the corner of 11th and Rogers Streets available for free parking.

Accessible parking will be available on Morton Street (accessible via 10th Street) and in the West Lot near Info Alley.

Also, some streets around the farmers market will be closed for more and safer pedestrian access. These streets will be closed from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday:

  • Morton Street between the entrance to Smallwood Apartments and Seventh Street.
  • Eighth Street east of the entrance to the Cook Clinic to just east of the B-Line Trail.
  • Seventh Street between Morton and Madison streets.

