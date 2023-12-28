Bring the kids to ‘Countdown to Noon’ at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum has your New Year’s Eve plans covered with a family-friendly event that doesn’t keep the kids up too late.

The Countdown to Noon celebration helps families celebrate the new year at a time where parents need not worry about kids staying up past their bedtime. It has two celebrations, with one starting at noon and the other at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The museum will host many events for everyone to enjoy including a live performance by Grammy-nominated children’s entertainer Zak Morgan as he joins the Noon Countdown to a new year with confetti and party favors.

Other events will include:

Traditions Around the World : Discover diverse ways people ring in the New Year around the world and compare them with your own traditions.

: Discover diverse ways people ring in the New Year around the world and compare them with your own traditions. Inventing the Future : Explore unique and unexpected inventions and objects from our collections. Work together to create your own invention improving an abject we use in our daily lives.

: Explore unique and unexpected inventions and objects from our collections. Work together to create your own invention improving an abject we use in our daily lives. Family Paper Time-Capsule: Recount your favorite memories of 2023 by creating a time capsule. Snap a photo next to our “Happy New Year” banner to add as a finishing touch to your 2023 capsule!

Be sure to explore the new WinterFaire exhibit, with all sorts of hands-on activities that children can enjoy on New Year’s Eve.