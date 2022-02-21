Local

Brownsburg pilot, 83, seriously injured after plane crash at Franklin Flying Field

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old pilot was seriously injured in the crash of a single-engine plane Monday afternoon at a private airport in southern Johnson County, the sheriff said.

Floyd Oscar Hollandback, of Brownsburg, was trapped in the plane after the crash at 2 p.m. Monday at Franklin Flying Field. The airstrip is southeast of the intersection of Johnson County roads 300 South and 200 East, which is about 2 miles south of the city of Franklin.

Fire and medical crews from Franklin, Ninevah and Amity fire departments helped free Hollandback from the plane, said Sheriff Duane E. Burgess.

The sheriff said Hollandbeck was flown by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Medical personnel said he had facial injuries and a possible broken leg.

The crash happened toward the north end of the runway, the sheriff said.

