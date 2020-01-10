Building a base of cybersecurity experts in Indiana

Vincennes University & Eleven Fifty Academy team up to generate more cybersecurity talent in Indiana. (image courtesy of Pixabay/VIN JD)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — With a growing risk of cybersecurity threats, Vincennes University and Fishers-based Eleven Fifty Academy hope to address a growing need for cybersecurity talent.

The two organizations have announced a joint effort to develop the talent base in Indiana.

“There is a great need in the state of Indiana for more cybersecurity experts in our workforce,” said Jaci Lederman, VU Information Technology Department chair and associate professor. “We are excited to work with Eleven Fifty Academy to educate more Hoosiers in cybersecurity.”

Eleven Fifty Academy offers intensive, advanced coding boot camps and specialized workshops.

The partnership between VU and the Eleven Fifty Academy will allow students to earn VU course credits, while also earning certification from the academy.

Lederman says the credits will enable Eleven Fifty Academy students to continue their education with VU to pursue an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security Information Technology.

“Cybersecurity is a gateway to transform lives by rapidly ramping students into rewarding careers,” said Scott Jones, founder and president of Eleven Fifty Academy. “Our exciting partnership with Vincennes University gives students a viable path to a degree as well.”

The nonprofit Eleven Fifty Academy recently expanded its cybersecurity classroom at its offices in downtown Indianapolis.