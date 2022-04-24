Local

Butler Blue IV to fetch the first pitch at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University mascot Butler Blue IV will fetch the first pitch at Victory Field on Tuesday when the Bulldogs play Indiana University.

Blue’s handler, Evan Krauss, says the bulldog is no stranger to the baseball diamond.

“He doesn’t have thumbs, [so] throwing the first pitch isn’t really an option for him, so, we’re gonna improvise. We’re just going to roll it and then he’s gonna fetch,” Krauss said.

Tuesday’s game won’t be Blue’s first time on the ball field, according to Krauss.

“He’s a seasoned pro, even though he’s only two years old. We did this at an Indians game last year at one of their ‘Bark at the Park’ events where they invite a bunch of dogs in the community,” Krauss said.

After the first pitch, fans can visit Blue as he and Krauss walk around Victory Field.

“He’s going to kick the game off and he’s going to head into the stands. He might grab a hot dog, deservedly so,” Krauss said. “We’re just gonna roam around, and so if you’re at the game, if you’re a Butler fan, come get a photo with him. If you’re an IU fan, we might charge you.”

Krauss says his role handling Blue is “the best job in the world.”

“My full-time responsibility is taking care of Butler Blue. So, running his marketing, his social media for him,” Krauss told News 8. “Whenever he tells me to tweet for him, I do. We’ve been lucky to be able to make this quite the program at Butler University.”

Gates for Tuesday’s game open at 5:30 p.m. and Blue will fetch the first pitch about an hour.

Tickets are available online starting at $8 for children over age two, military members, schools, season ticket holders, and groups of 25 or more. Adult tickets start at $10. Admission for children ages two and under is free.