Local

Car crashes into utility pole on south side, passenger killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed when a car crashed into an AES Indiana pole on the south side early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police say a black Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue near East Southern Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when it hit the utility pole.

Two men were in the car when it crashed. They were both transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver is in critical condition.

Police say it is unclear whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

No further information about the two men was provided.