Local

Car crashes into utility pole on south side, passenger killed

WISH-TV file photo
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed when a car crashed into an AES Indiana pole on the south side early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police say a black Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue near East Southern Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when it hit the utility pole.

Two men were in the car when it crashed. They were both transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver is in critical condition.

Police say it is unclear whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

No further information about the two men was provided.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

National /

Great Day TV: Making mental health a priority

Local /

Day 2 of Indiana State Fair begins

Local /

Mental health expert shares thoughts on Simone Biles

Medical /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image