Carmel to sue Minneapolis to recover protection expenses

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s mayor announced Monday the city plans to sue Minneapolis for negligence so the Hamilton County city can recover expenses for protecting itself as a result of police actions in Minnesota.

Mayor James Brainard said in a news release, “but for the negligence of the police department in that city, many communities, including Carmel, would not have incurred the costs of responding to the resulting riots and looting.”

Brainard said the city has hired outside counsel for the case. He also asked other cities to join Carmel in its lawsuit.

“Those in power need to understand the far-reaching consequences of their actions,” Brainard said in the release.

“Communities across our nation are in turmoil, sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota. First, let me make it very clear that I am outraged by the actions of Minnesota Police officer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers involved. In addition to firing the officers involved and charging Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the officers who stood by and took no action to save George Floyd should be charged with reckless homicide and the delay to do so is unacceptable,” Brainard said. “Police officers take an oath to defend the Constitution and defend all citizens. The video that was made clearly shows these men violated that oath and have committed criminal acts and all those involved should be arrested and charged. The three officers should be treated as the criminals that they are.”

He also said, “I understand the outrage felt across this nation and agree that we all need to work harder every day to fight the injustices that still exist. I am empathetic to those who want to publicly express themselves and we will take every step necessary to protect those who want to voice their opinions. What the majority of the protestors are marching for is right, but the violence that has occurred is not.”

