CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police said on Twitter they are seeking help to locate a missing, endangered man.

Don Schultheis, 81, has Alzheimer’s disease. He was described 6 feet and 138 pounds with blue eyes. He is bald on top with gray hair on the sides.

Schultheis was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Carmel Police Department asked anyone with information to call.