Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy.

The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned on discussing her personal experience with same sex attraction. According to a release, the goal of the program was to include affirmations of the Church’s care, concern, love, and respect for all persons. The release says many Catholics are confused about the importance of this virtue as a way of life for all of God’s people.

The release says the event has been postponed to to allow discernment so they can figure out the best way to proceed with an event that takes all concerns into consideration.