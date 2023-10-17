Collection of adaptive intimates now selling for women with disabilities

NEW YORK (WISH) — Specialty retailer Victoria’s Secret has expanded its line of intimate apparel to include products for women with disabilities.

The company launched “Adaptive” on Tuesday in an effort to show commitment “to continually exploring new ways to best meet the needs of all customers,” it stated in a press release.

The adaptive undergarments were designed with features such as magnetic closures, fully adjustable and convertible front straps, and sensory-friendly fabric.

The line was created in consultation with GAMUT Management, which is a consulting company that was founded to create a marketplace and opportunities in fashion and entertainment inclusive of people with disabilities (PWDs). The retailer has also partnered with a non-profit, Runway of Dreams. The foundation describes its mission to empower PWDs through fashion and beauty inclusion by educating consumers and advocating for industry change.

“We value the incredibly important work these organizations are doing to empower people with disabilities with confidence and self-expression through inclusive fashion and experiences and are proud of this vital partnership that paves the way for VS&Co to create a truly inclusive product line,” the company said in its release.

According to VS&Co, its leaders acknowledged that the retailer’s products did not cater to a large population. The company took action to change what it offered to recognize one of the world’s most underrepresented and underserved minority groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says up to one in four adults in the U.S. has a disability.

In creating the adaptive line, the company collected consumer insights through focus groups and more outreach and orchestrated wear test programs.

VS&Co promotes that the product expansion includes adaptive versions of its best-selling collections that have been made to instill confidence and independence among customers.

The products are available online and in select stores under the VS & PINK brands.