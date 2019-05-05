Local News

Community Link: Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis

By:

Posted: May 05, 2019 07:27 AM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 07:27 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.  

There is a charitable women's giving circle dedicated to awarding high-impact grants totaling $100,000 or more annually. 

Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis gives that money to local nonprofits working to respond to critical community needs in several enrichment areas. 

Barb Fleming Cecil, a member of Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis stopped by the Daybreak studios to speak more on the organization's impact.

To learn more about Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis, click the video. 

