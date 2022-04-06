Local

Conner Prairie outdoor grounds open for spring season

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The outdoor grounds at Conner Prairie is open for the Spring season through the Fall.

The museum has over 1,000 acres for families to explore. Families have a chance to check out new and old attractions.

Guests can check out hands-on educational activities at the Treetop Outpost or wander over to Civil War Journey and Prairietown to be immersed in a deeper understanding of Indiana history.

Upcoming events include Conner Prairie’s Art on the Prairie on June 11 and History On Tap June 3. Tickets for this event will be on sale mid-April.

Advance tickets are available for members and non-members.

The Balloon Voyage is reopening this season and Symphony on the Prairie.

Conner Prairie’s outdoor grounds are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 30.

Tickets are $20 and admission for kids 2 and under is free.