23-month-old boy’s death ruled a homicide

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-month-old boy’s death has been ruled a homicide.

DaiLoni Edward Hollis Daniels died from a gunshot wound to the head, making him Allen County’s 14th homicide of 2024, says a news release issued Thursday from Allen County Deputy Coroner Jeffrey McCracken.

Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called about 7:50 p.m. Jan. 27 to a report of a shooting involving a juvenile victim inside a home in the 2900 block of Shawnee Drive. That’s a residential area south of downtown in the northwest Indiana city.

Daniels was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died there, police and the deputy coroner say.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not announced any arrests in the case.

