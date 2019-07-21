Conner Prairie to host 2nd annual Indiana Water Summit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The White River Alliance is gearing up to tackle some of the biggest issues affecting our state’s water supply.

The second annual Indiana Water Summit allows people to come together to brainstorm ways to examine the problem.

Jill Hoffman with the White River Alliance and Andrew Bradford with Conner Prairie stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the issues and highlight the upcoming second annual Indiana Water Summit.

“For us the White River is core to our (Conner Prairie) growth and our master plan for the next 30 years,” explained Andrew Bradford. “We have 3.3 miles of river frontage running straight through our property and we know this is going to be a key part of our growth as we look to engage more people in the community about the river’s health, raising awareness and then also allowing access. We’d love to put people on the river so they can see firsthand just how important it is to us.”

The second annual Indiana Water Summit will be held at Conner Prairie in August. The summit is designed to bring together dynamic speakers, national experts and interactive elements to examine the complex interests and issues that face Indiana’s diverse water supply.

