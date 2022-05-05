Local

Coolers allowed inside Snake Pit at Indy 500

A fan dances to music in the "Snake Pit" concert area before Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has reversed a decision announced in February and will allow coolers inside the Snake Pit during the Indianapolis 500.

The speedway confirmed Thursday to to News 8 that “additional space in the concert venue allows fans to safely bring coolers inside the Snake Pit gates.”

Fans were previously told coolers, CamelBaks, and “other similar water containers” would not permitted and that attendees could only bring a sealed or empty one-liter container.

All coolers must be no larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches in size, according to IMS. Coolers can be hard- or soft-sided.

Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each gate and the speedway recommends fans arrive early to allow plenty of time for inspection. A full list of prohibited items is available online.

Complimentary hydration stations will be available for all concert goers.

This year’s Snake Pit headliner is DJ and producer Martin Garrix. Supporters include deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw.

Wristbands for access to the Snake Pit are on sale now. All ticketholders must be 18 years of age or older.