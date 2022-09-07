Local

Coroner: Drowning, accident caused deaths of 3 children, dad pulled from pond in July

Indianapolis authorities were called to the south-side lake just after 7:40 p.m. July 12, 2022. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and and his three children whose bodies were pulled from a pond in July on the south side of Indianapolis died from fresh-water drownings and an accident, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Kyle Moorman, the 27-year-old father, also died from acute ethanol intoxication, the coroner’s office says.

The bodies of Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 1-year-old Kyran Holland were recovered in the early morning of July 13 from the pond east of Bluff Road and north of West Troy Avenue. It’s the same location where relatives for several days had searched for the missing family because, they say, his cellphone was last believed to be in that area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in July that crews used sonar technology to find Moorman’s car in the pond. The car pulled from the water was a black Saab, which matched the description of the car connected to the missing family.

For at least five days before the bodies were found, relatives had asked IMPD to search for Moorman and his children. The Moormans were last seen alive about 11 p.m. July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

News 8’s Ashley Fowler and Divine Triplett had provided earlier reporting for this story.

