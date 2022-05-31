Local

County Line Road expected to close for two months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County is expected to open for southbound traffic before the morning commute on Wednesday, June 1.

The opening will consist of temporary and permanent traffic pattern changes to advance construction of the limited-access interstate.

Southbound State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift to the elevated pavement and bridges between Southport Road and Fairview Road in Johnson County starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southbound traffic will not stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road.

New southbound S.R. 37 entrance and exit ramps at County Line Road will open to a large roundabout west of the new highway.

A new section of Bluffdale Drive will connect this roundabout with Wicker Road to the north. A new section of Bluffdale Drive is expected to open in early June. This will connect County Line Road to Fairview Road.

Northbound S.R. 37 traffic is expected to shift to the new lanes about a week later. Two-way S.R. 37 traffic will be divided by temporary barriers during construction of the new I-69 northbound lanes.

S.R. 37 northbound traffic will not stop at Wicker Road and County Line Road traffic signals after the traffic shift. Local access points to and from S.R. 37 northbound in the area will be at the Fairview Road and Southport Road traffic signals.

The new I-69 interchange will realign County Line Road slightly north to minimize traffic impacts during construction.

Access to County Line Road and its nearby intersection with Bluff Road will temporarily close for about two months as each direction of S.R. 37 shifts to the elevated pavement and bridges.

Construction crews will complete the new County Line Road alignment underneath the future I-69 bridges and another large roundabout east of the highway during the closure.