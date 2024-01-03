Court of Appeals will not rehear case of man convicted of murdering Southport officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals will not rehear the case of Jason Dane Brown, the man convicted of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

The court issued its decision in a three-sentence order Tuesday that did not include an explanation.

Brown was sentenced to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing Lt. Allan following a traffic crash in July 2017.

Allan had stopped at the crash scene and was trying to assist Brown.

Investigators said Brown was hanging upside down in his overturned vehicle when he shot Allan nearly a dozen times.

In January 2023, almost a year after the guilty verdict, Brown filed documents appealing his conviction. He argued that he was suffering the effects of a seizure when he shot Allan and did not mean to kill him.

In October, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Brown’s conviction. The following month, he asked the appeals court to hold a new hearing in his case.

In a petition for rehearing, Brown’s attorneys claimed that investigators failed to save a blood sample from the day of the shooting that would have shown he was intoxicated at the time of Allan’s death and could not have intentionally killed him.

Brown is serving his prison sentence in New Castle. His earliest possible release date is Oct. 26, 2058.

The Jan. 2 court filing denying Brown’s rehearing request is below: