Dance, soccer, food and more at Indiana Latino Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music, food and community outreach are part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Indiana Latino Expo took over the South Pavilion at the State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. The event ended at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thousands of Indiana residents with Latin American roots attended the event. The annual fair brings consulates from other countries such as Peru and Guatemala to Indianapolis residents.

Vendors from the state, the county and private businesses offered health services, jobs and education information.

The event also featured dance performances, a soccer tournament, and a talent show

Flor Mojica, a participant in the expo, said, “A lot of the organizations here are helping people out, and there are really god resources. I like it because there’s a lot of schools, there’s community health organizations and there’s a lot of things that people don’t know about and then they have resources here.”

The event also featured dance performances, a soccer tournament and a talent show one of our WISH-TV producers judged.