Dangerous intersection where Brownsburg teen died will get traffic light

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A family member has identified the teen girl who was killed in a crash on State Road 267 north of Brownsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Smith tells News 8 her 16-year-old daughter, Josephine “Josie” F. Cranfill, died as a result of the crash.

Two other people were injured in the crash.

Emergency crews were sent to the crash about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North. That’s about 2 miles north of Brownsburg.

Amanda Goings, a spokeswoman for Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, said in a late Wednesday night email that two juveniles in a Mercury minivan were hurt in the crash and taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Jim Miller, public information officer for Brownsburg Fire Territory, called the site of the crash a “known dangerous intersection.”

Goings said in an email that the minivan was traveling east on County Road 1000 North and, according to a witness, did not stop at a stop sign at State Road 267. Instead, the minivan went into the intersection and struck a Chevrolet pickup. After they crashed, the minivan and pickup moved eastward through the intersection and made contact with a Pontiac car.

Cranfill’s mother said a light will be installed at the intersection after a push from the public.

INDOT confirmed to News 8 that a traffic study at the intersection, which was conducted in September, determined it met the criteria to install a traffic signal.

The process of approval, design and construction typically takes a year to 18 months to complete.