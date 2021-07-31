Local

Day 2 of Indiana State Fair begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The fun continues during the second day of the Indiana State Fair.

The fair offers food, animals, music, rides and everything Indiana.

There are some new attractions including animal yoga, a bubble tower, backyard brats and brews, and about 46 rides in the Midway.

The fair runs from July 30 until Aug. 22. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for extra cleanup. Tickets cost $13 and it’s free for children under five.

There are also COVID-19 precautions in place for anyone visiting the Indiana State Fair. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, including guests, staff, vendors and contractors. All unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines regarding whether wearing a face covering is warranted.

