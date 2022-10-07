Local

Daybreak says goodbye to Drew Blair and hello to Lena Pringle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to Daybreak as one person says goodbye and another says hello.

Drew Blair moving to new role

Daybreak anchor Drew Blair is leaving Daybreak, but staying with News 8. Drew starts Monday as the official daytime breaking news anchor.

She will be anchoring the Midday news and will join Phil Sanchez as co-anchor of the WISH-TV News at 5 every weekday.

“This is a big change for my lifestyle and for the Daybreak family that I have been honored to help develop,” Drew said Friday. “I’m driven daily by a desire to serve the state in which I have lived every day of my life. You deserve integrity and the passion that comes from knowing that the people you rely on for information are bringing that to you in the same way that we would if you were our family and friends, and you get that on Daybreak. I will carry that momentum through the midday and afternoon newscasts on News 8.”

Drew joined WISH-TV in March 2013.

Lena Pringle joining Daybreak

Lena Pringle has joined WISH-TV all the way from Jacksonville, Florida! She’s originally from South Carolina.

Lena explained what gets her motivated and how she got started in the business.

“I actually stuttered for about 14 years so moving towards journalism, it’s fitting that for a good portion of my life, I didn’t have a voice, so I am very excited to be able to continue to give others a voice. That’s something that really drives me. I love being an anchor however, being anchored in the community is the most important thing to me. I’ve been able to be blessed with a lot of different communities.”

Lena will make her official Daybreak appearance Monday morning.