Zionsville centenarian to celebrate 105th birthday

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Zionsville Meadows is celebrating a very special milestone with resident and regionally renowned artist Thelma Frame as she turns 105 with a party in her honor.

Friends and family will gather at the community at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Frame grew up on a farm outside of Hebron, Indiana, and began drawing as a child. Over the years, she expanded her artistry to include painting and eventually began painting with watercolors in her 90s. She particularly loves to paint landscapes and anything reflecting “the quiet of country.” She has won several awards at regional painting competitions, and has several pieces displayed at the Richmond Art Museum in Richmond, Ind., where she lived previously.

Frame studied education at Indiana University and spent much of her life as a teacher. She says that the secret to living life to the fullest is to keep busy and “stay useful.” She continues to live out this philosophy by volunteering to lead creative activities at Zionsville Meadows.

To honor Thelma Frame’s remarkable journey, Zionsville Meadows and the community at large celebrates not only her longevity but also the enduring legacy of her artistry and the profound imprint she has left on people’s hearts and the community.

Zionsville Meadows is located at 675 S. Ford Road, Zionsville.

Please consider attending the celebration to recognize one of the area’s centenarians on her special day.