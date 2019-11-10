Dick Wolfsie heads to Acapulco Joe’s ahead of reopening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Dick went downtown to Acapulco Joe’s after the business temporarily closed its doors for renovations.

Acapulco Joe’s has been serving up authentic Mexican food to Hoosiers for about 60 years.

“Joe was from Acapulco, Mexico, he came up here about a half a dozen times and he was kicked out and sent back to Mexico,” said Bob Walter. “Then he went to buy a bus ticket to Minneapolis to meet some friends. But he spoke bad English and they thought it was Indianapolis, and he got a bus ticket to Indianapolis.”

Walter explained Joe loved America. He came to Indianapolis by accident, made a friend who helped finance his first restaurant and the rest is history.

Ownership of Acapulco Joe’s has changed hands a couple of times. Most recently, Acapulco Joe’s former owner Grant Redmond sold the property to Ezequiel Fuentes after Redmond was severely beaten by a customer at the restaurant in March 2018.

That customer has since been sentenced to prison time for the beating.

Fuentes bought the restaurant October 14. He also purchased all of the restaurant’s food and donated it to Second Helpings.

Acapulco Joe’s was closed for about three weeks for renovations. It will reopen to the public on November 11 at 11 a.m.

