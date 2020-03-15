Local

Dick Wolfsie meets Sandi, the dog who spent almost 7 years in an Indiana shelter

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 1

Share

by: Dick Wolfsie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick met Sandi the dog and her owners, Erin and Cary Rhodes. The couple adopted Sandi after she spent almost seven years in the Marion-Grant County Humane Society.

“She had been there for so long and to think that a dog was in the shelter for that long just kind of tugged at our heartstrings,” said Cary Rhodes. “We thought, let’s get to know this dog and see if she’d be a good fit to bring her home.”

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 2

Share

Despite spending a long time in the shelter, Cary and Erin said Sandi is still in good health.

“She’s 12 years old, some arthritis, she’s got pretty bad teeth, but overall she’s perfectly healthy,” said Erin Rhodes.

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 3

Share

Even some national media outlets have featured Sandi’s story.

“We got a message on Sandi’s Instagram account, because she has her own Instagram account, but we got a message from them seeing if they could do an interview with us about her,” said Erin.

Sandi is internationally known and has more than 2,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Click the videos to learn more.

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 4

Share

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus

by: Eric Levenson and Steve Forrest, CNN /

 (CNN) — The Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled for April 5 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement Sunday.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The event was to take place in Las Vegas and Keith Urban had been announced as the host. Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, and Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes were expected to perform at the 55th annual awards.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led the competitive pack with five award nominations each, and first-time nominee Justin Bieber received four nominations for his work on “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.

At last year’s event, Reba McEntire hosted and a who’s who of country stars performed, including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

As coronavirus spreads around the world, health experts have recommended canceling or limiting large gatherings of people as part of a policy called “social distancing.” The idea is that creating greater distance between people will slow the spread of the disease and ensure that those who do get sick can receive proper care without overwhelming the health care system.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

White House issues work travel restrictions for federal employees

Medical /

Nike, Urban Outfitters among retailers shuttering stores temporarily

Business /

Several Indiana churches face first day of closed doors amid coronavirus concerns

Local /

Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

Community Link /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.