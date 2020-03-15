Dick Wolfsie meets Sandi, the dog who spent almost 7 years in an Indiana shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick met Sandi the dog and her owners, Erin and Cary Rhodes. The couple adopted Sandi after she spent almost seven years in the Marion-Grant County Humane Society.

“She had been there for so long and to think that a dog was in the shelter for that long just kind of tugged at our heartstrings,” said Cary Rhodes. “We thought, let’s get to know this dog and see if she’d be a good fit to bring her home.”

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 2

Despite spending a long time in the shelter, Cary and Erin said Sandi is still in good health.

“She’s 12 years old, some arthritis, she’s got pretty bad teeth, but overall she’s perfectly healthy,” said Erin Rhodes.

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 3

Even some national media outlets have featured Sandi’s story.

“We got a message on Sandi’s Instagram account, because she has her own Instagram account, but we got a message from them seeing if they could do an interview with us about her,” said Erin.

Sandi is internationally known and has more than 2,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Adopting Sandy the Dog part 4