Downtown business leaders tout ‘Community Over Competition’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy is launching a new way to inspire support for businesses downtown.

“Community Over Competition” videos are being added to the Back Downtown campaign lead by Downtown Indy. The goal is to remind people how much support for local businesses is needed during the ongoing pandemic.

“We will be here tomorrow, if you’re here today,” is one of the phrases used in the video.

The first one launched Wednesday and features representatives from Best Chocolate in Town, Bluebeard, Cafe Patachou, Gordon’s Milkshake Bar, Nesso Italian Kitchen, St. Elmo Steak House, Tea’s Me Cafe, and Tloalli encouraging you to visit some other downtown business.

Downtown Indy’s Bob Shultz says the idea came from St. Elmo’s Craig Huse and Tony’s Tony Ricci, who are both seen in the video, chatting about which restaurants they love to visit downtown.

Downtown Indy says the video is crafted to drive engagement on social media and Downtown Indy says there are more to come. The organization hopes the theme also inspires other businesses to create their own videos promoting not just dining, but also shopping and entertainment downtown.

Downtown Indy launched the Back Downtown campaign in August of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic, social justice protests and rioting left the usually bustling downtown area quiet and desolate.

Wrigley Media Group, which is based in Kentucky, is partnering on a pro bono basis with Downtown Indy to produce the videos.