EPA testing harmful substances in air at Richmond fire site

RICHMOND, IN (WISH) — Thousands are still under an evacuation notice in the City of Richmond as harmful smoke spewed from an industrial fire site. The Mayor of Richmond said a negligent business owner was responsible for the fire. However, the focus is on the health and safety of residents and first responders.

Burning plastic materials is causing the fire to continue producing harmful substances. An evacuation order remains within a half-mile radius of the ‘My Way Trading’ building near 358 Northwest 5th Street. The business recycles industrial plastic and has been cited by the unsafe building commission for violations. At a press conference Wednesday, Richmond Mayor David Snow revealed that the city bought part of the property to keep the owner accountable for cleaning up the clutter at the site.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is monitoring the air around the clock, testing for hazardous substances that can be released when plastic is burnt. The agency has found particulates, such as dust, dirt, smoke, and soot, in the air and is also testing for carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and chlorine. Those living within the evacuation zone have been told to leave the area as soon as possible for their safety.

Christine Stinson, Executive Director of Wayne County Health Department, stressed the importance of following the evacuation order and avoiding smoke exposure. She warned that smoke is harmful and that everyone, especially older people and those with heart and respiratory conditions, should avoid breathing in the air.

“We are stressing to the public to honor the evacuation zone. It’s for your safety that the evacuation zone is there. And if you can see the smoke, you’re in the smoke. Get out of the smoke,” said Stinson.

The EPA is working closely with residents and has started air sampling and checking water quality in different parts of the community.

People living outside the evacuation zone have been urged to shelter in place, keep windows and doors closed, and turn off HVAC units if they draw outside air. They are also advising people to keep their pets indoors.

The EPA has also been escorting residents who need to return to their homes for medical needs. Those needing assistance have been asked to call the Wayne County Emergency Management helpline at 765- 973-9300.