Escaped Grant County inmate apprehended at Indianapolis hotel

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate who’d escaped Monday morning from a work crew was apprehended at an Indianapolis motel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

Charles Gerstorff, 30, was found at the Motel 6 off Shadeland Avenue between East 34th and 38th streets.

Officers say that Gerstorff fled from his work crew around 7:50 a.m. Monday while at the City of Marion Animal Care and Control building. That is next to the 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 18.

Gerstorff escaped into a wooded area when a supervising deputy was “distracted and performing another task,” police say. Several deputies were called to the area for a search that lasted a few hours.

According to jail records, Gerstorff was being held on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and other paraphernalia. Gerstorff was also charged with escape from lawful detention for a previous jail escape.

Before his capture, Gerstorff was described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches, and 180 lbs, with several tattoos covering his body, including his face and shaved head.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery updated this story.