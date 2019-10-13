Family safe after fire breaks out in Carmel home

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A family is safe after a house fire in Carmel Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of East 101st Street near College Avenue Sunday morning around 6 a.m. on reports of a home on fire.

When they arrived, heavy flames were seen inside the home.

According to tweets published by the Carmel Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire and the family who lived at the home had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived to the scene.

The fire was under control just before 6:30 a.m.

Carmel firefighters respond to a house fire early Sunday morning. No one was injured in the fire. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department)

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

The investigation is ongoing.