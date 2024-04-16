Search
Fans can order the official Caitlin Clark jersey

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s official, Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis!

The Indiana Fever quickly erased any doubt Monday night due to the 2024 WNBA Draft — choosing the Iowa superstar.

The marketing team with the Fever and the league was ready for the selection: You can buy all kinds of gear with Clark’s name and number.

The team store has a collection in her name. The front page of the WNBA’s website had jerseys, hoodies, and more.

The Fever plays a preseason home game against the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The regular reason home opener is May 16 against the New York Liberty.

