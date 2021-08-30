Local

Fatal crash closes State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue on southwest side

Police are asking motorists to avoid State Road 67, also known as Kentucky Avenue, for several hours after a crash with at least one fatality Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking motorists to avoid State Road 67, also known as Kentucky Avenue, for several hours after a crash with at least one fatality Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash. Assistance from Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was sought about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

State Road 67 is closed between Ameriplex Parkway and Hendricks County Road 800 South. Motorists were asked to use I-70 or State Road 37 as alternative routes.

Indiana Department of Transportation estimated the state highway would be closed through about 8 p.m. Monday.

