Local

FedEx shooting victim Matthew Alexander’s family remembers him as hardworking, humble, sports fan

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Matthew Alexander was 32 years old and had recently celebrated 10 years at FedEx. His family said his workday was just starting when the shooting happened.

Matthew’s family said he was a huge sports fan, specifically baseball. He played at Avon High School and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. His dad, Brad Alexander, can still remember the moment his son became hooked on the sport at just 2 years old.

“Ozzie Smith came out and started doing back flips. Matt immediately jumped off the floor, started hooting and hollering, jumped in front of the tv, and from that day forward was a diehard Cardinal fan and Ozzie was his favorite player,” said Brad Alexander.

But there was more to Matthew than just sports. His mom, Debbie, said he was hardworking and humble, which also meant he was quiet.

“When I would text him, I would tell him you know ‘love you bunches’ and he would respond ‘yep,’ and that was his response if you told him you loved him: ‘Yep,” said Debbie Alexander.

Although he didn’t say the words often, Debbie said he never failed to find ways to show them. One of those was through his relationship with his sister, Michelle, someone he would do anything for.

“Once we got older, our bond definitely grew tighter and tighter. We used to sit in the car and there would not be a single word said between the two of us and now we can sit and have a conversation about anything and everything,” said Michelle Alexander.

Michelle said because Matthew was in a management position at FedEx, he did have his phone on him at work. The family could always count on a response, but the night of the shooting was different.

“At 11:30, when we never got a response back from him, I think deep down we all kind of knew,” said Michelle Alexander.

Their worst fear became a reality the Alexanders now share with seven other families.

“We understand what you’re going through and it’s grueling. It is the worst thing. As a parent, I would never have thought that our family would go through something like this, and to be burying our son at 32 years old,” said Debbie Alexander.

The Alexanders know their son’s work is far from over; they started the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship in his honor.

“This way Matthew could be coaching from heaven and helping these boys better understand the game and respect the game like he did,” said Brad Alexander.

The family said Matt’s services will be held at Plainfield Christian Church, with visitation from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday.

Contributions to his scholarship fund can be sent to: