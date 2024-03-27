Fighting the perception that no one in county goes hungry

Fighting the perception that no one in county goes hungry. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The 2024 Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Annual Meeting, held March 19 at the Delaware Township Community Center, was a resounding success.

The Hamilton County Food Support Network was well represented at the event, along with community leaders, volunteers, and those interested in ending hunger in the community. The Carmel Culinary Students under Chef Nick Carter and Chaya Reich provided all attendees with appetizers and desert.

HCH Board President Kathy Young welcomed all, and Executive Director Anita Hagen shared highlights and the following key items of impact:

More than 22,370 individuals are food insecure in Hamilton County. As the population grows, so does the number of hungry people. Over 72 percent of these people are likely ineligible for federal nutrition programs per Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap.

A total of 150,423 meals, a 25 percent increase from the previous year, provided in 2023 through the Food Bank at a cost of $309,438.

Network services provided to 45 separate LOCAL organizations with 32 of these receiving food at an average annual cost of $9,679 per pantry or program.

A total of 305 volunteers provided 4,859 hours of service, an increase of 17 percent over the previous year.

Produce and meat distributions increased by 48 percent and 41 percent, respectively, year to year.

Board Members and Staff Amy Englert, Mary Lou Finchum, Janet Gafkjen, and Alan Ariel spoke about the Board Listening Visits and upcoming Strategic Plan Goals for 2024-2026. Included were the areas of Community Education and Outreach, Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy, and Operational Infrastructure and Sustainability.

Board Vice President Alan Ariel highlighted HCH’s need to find a new home to co-locate its spaces in 2024 and more fully serve the Food Support Network of Hamilton County for the future.

Former Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear and Pastor Teri Ditslear spoke of their many years of support for the Food Bank via donations, volunteering and advocacy and urged all in attendance to consider how they can help as we work towards lowering the level of food insecurity locally and NOW.

Suzanna Hobson and Christina Ferroli were elected to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Retiring Board President Kathy Young and Longtime Bookkeeper Larry Hopp were honored for their dedication and service. Click here to see the 2024 Annual Report.

For more information on any of the Food Bank’s activities, go to HCHFoodBank.org or contact Anita Hagen at hamiltoncountyharvest@gmail.com.