Firefighters investigating Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department are working to figure out what caused a house fire on Sunday.

At 11:57 a.m. Sunday, Columbus firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Pearl Street after neighbors reported a house on fire. Officers with the Columbus Police Department were the first to arrive in the area, and officers reported black smoke crossing the street in front of the home. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. As firefighters attempted to access the back of the home, they encountered a privacy fence around the home. Firefighters removed portions of the fence and saw fire burning along the back of the home.

As the fire crew attacked the flames from the back of the home, a search crew entered through the front entrance and began a search of the home. After successfully knocking down the flames at the back of the home, the fire attack team moved to the front of the home, where firefighters entered the smoke-filled home for an interior fire attack. Inside the home, the fire attack team and search team encountered smoke and high heat as crews worked to control the fire and ensure that the home was free of occupants. With no occupants located in the home, firefighters worked to removed sections of the ceilings to apply water to fire that had extended into the home’s attic.

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival.

While firefighters were working at the scene, a family member who lived within the neighborhood arrived to speak to firefighters and confirmed that the owners of the house were away. A family pet was in the care of the family member while the family was away. The Columbus Fire Department was able to get in contact with the homeowner.

Damage to the house was extensive. In addition to damage caused by the fire, smoke and water damage is present throughout the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by officials. Damage is estimated at $75,000. No injuries were reported at the scene.

(Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)