Fishers extends Nickel Plate Trail to Indianapolis border

Leaders cut the ribbon Oct. 2, 2023, on an extension of the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders cut the ribbon Monday on an extension of the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers.

The southern leg of the trail runs from 96th to 106th streets.

Crews just finished construction in late September.

The Nickel Plate Trail runs 5.4 miles through Fishers and cost almost $20 million to build.

As planned, the trail could eventually run from downtown Noblesville all the way to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said Monday, “This will bring the trail from 106th Street all the way down to 96th Street, and it’s an important section of this trail. If you think about it, it not only connects us to our southern boundary in Indianapolis but also connects us to Andretti Global headquarters, which we are very, very excited about.

The company has said it expects to create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026.