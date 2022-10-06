Local

Flight-training academy, Indiana Wesleyan University pair up to educate commercial pilots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Leadership In Flight Training Academy announced Thursday that it’s be adding two new training programs with Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring commercial airline pilots.

Starting in November, students can combine the academy’s flight training with IWU’s curriculum to earn two- and four-year degrees while also obtaining their commercial pilot’s licenses and completing flight training at the academy.

According to a news release, graduates of the program can move directly from their studies to the flight deck of a Republic Airways Embraer aircraft. Students can earn their associate and bachelor’s degrees online from IWU while working toward their pilot’s licenses. Flight training will start early in both programs so students can earn flight hours and experience while finishing their degree.

The associate-level pilot program is two years and was designed for students to pursue pilot jobs and other aviation-related careers.

The bachelor’s program takes four years to complete and provides students with an undergraduate degree in aviation management.

Between either program, students involved will graduate with: