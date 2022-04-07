Local

Free mobile clinic brings access to healthcare for people in need across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nonprofit Gennesaret Free Clinics is working to improve access to healthcare by providing free services to those who don’t have access to healthcare or are homeless.

It’s free mobile clinic has been around for years, but is expanding its reach during the week.

People who step inside the mobile clinic will meet with a clerk, nurse and then a physician assistant.

It is stocked with antibiotics, over-the-counter medications, hygiene kits and clothes to people in need.

Gennesaret Free Clinics also has a dental clinic and women’s health services clinic.

Executive Director Theresa Patterson told News 8 it believes healthcare is a human right.

“We’re committed as an organization to staying in business, be out there and not letting down our neighbors when they’ve come to us for maybe their blood pressure medication or their diabetic medication. We’re going to be back next week, we’re going to be back the week after that and we’re going to keep coming back; we’re going to make sure that folks get the care that they need,” said Patterson.

The organizations has recently launched a Hit The Streets campaign. The goal is to raise $50,000.

Donations will go towards hiring more staff, new supplies and enough fuel to last three months.

Gennesaret Free Clinics hopes to purchase three additional mobile clinics in the future.

It’s partnering with IndyGo to bring to mobile clinic to riders at Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

Here is a schedule of where you can find Gennesaret Free Mobile Clinic: