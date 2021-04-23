Local

Friends, family to remember FedEx shooting victim Matthew Alexander

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends will be mourning the loss of Matthew Alexander Friday morning at a funeral home in Danville. He was one of eight killed when a gunman opened fire at the FedEx Ground Operations Center last week.

A visitation took place Thursday night for Alexander at Plainfield Christian Church. He is being remembered as an avid sports fan. The 32-year-old played baseball at Avon High School and his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. His smile is something his friends say they’ll never forget.

“No one has ever had a bad encounter with Matt so we all rally around that,” longtime friend Jake Betustak said. “There were some tears but we had a lot of celebrating about the man he was, the man we will be missing and the memories we won’t get to make with him anymore. We are reflecting on the ones we do have and that’s always going to be worth it.”

Alexander’s family is asking for contributions to be made to the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund in place of flowers.

Contributions to his scholarship fund can be sent to:

c/o Baker Funeral Home

387 E. Broadway St.

Danville, IN 46122

Alexander’s family said he was in a management position at FedEx. They said he did have a phone on him at work but never heard back from him after texting the 32-year-old 20 minutes after the shooting.